Next month, Seattle supergroup Who Is She? — Robin Edwards of Lisa Prank, Bree Mckenna and Emily Nokes of Tacocat, and Julia Shapiro of Chastity Belt — are set to release a brand-new album called Goddess Energy. We’ve written about the Bezos-trashing Le Tigre revamp “My My Orca Card,” plus a few additional tracks including “Thursday” and “MoviePass.” Now, Who Is She? are sharing another song from Goddess Energy called “96 Ghouls.” The eerie, Raincoats-esque single also comes with a shadow puppets-filled video directed by Benjamin Cissner.

Listen to and watch “96 Ghouls” below.

Goddess Energy will be out 8/25 via Father/Daughter Records.