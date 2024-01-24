Last year, Mary Jane Dunphe released her debut solo album Stage Of Love and made it on to our list of the Best New Bands Of 2023. Its title track is one of my favorite songs from last year too. Today, she’s back with a pair of new tracks, “Fix Me” and “Seasons,” which were released via Sub Pop’s Singles Club. “Both of these songs were written and recorded by me in my bedroom (except for a day when I had to record in my friend Luke’s room (Free Advice) to get out of my own head.),” Dunphne shared in a statement, continuing:

They’re made with what I had lying around; a bass, some chimes, a single maraca, some breaks I had been messing with, and a soft synth. ‘Fix Me’ is an internal stutter of feeling that there is something wrong inside, and all you can do is feel it out with a song. ‘Seasons’ goes outside and finds that in the face of societal and environmental collapse, the dissolving of seasons and our connection to the earth, that love for love’s sake of everything is a tether keeping me on the ground.

Listen to both below.

<a href="https://maryjanedunphe.bandcamp.com/album/fix-me">Fix Me by Mary Jane Dunphe</a>

“Fix Me” / “Seasons” is out via Sub Pop’s Singles Club.