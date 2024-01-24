Madonna Responds To Fans Suing Her For Starting Concerts Late

Last week, two fans filed a lawsuit against Madonna accusing her of “false advertising,” claiming that her December 13 show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn started nearly two hours late, at 10:30PM instead of the advertised 8:30PM. The suit, per People, claimed that similar late start times on December 14 and 16 added up to a “wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.” Madonna is named in the suit alongside the venue and Celebration Tour promoter Live Nation.

Madonna had previously addressed the delayed start times of her Brooklyn show, noting that “issues during soundcheck that caused the schedule to get delayed by an hour,” not the two hours stated by the suit. (As in, Madonna was always scheduled to go on at 9:30PM.)

Live Nation and Madonna’s management team responded to the suit in a statement which reads: “Madonna’s just completed, sold out 2023 Celebration Tour in Europe received rave reviews. The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck. This caused a delay that was well-documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are suing for unspecified damages, claiming they “would not have paid for tickets” if they had known about the late start time.