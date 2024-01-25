Metal Band Martyrdom Apologizes For Pig’s Head Tossed Around At Houston Show

For years, black metal cult heroes Watain have been notorious for hurling pig blood and animal parts into the crowd while performing. Apparently, that’s the kind of thing you can get away with when you’re a bunch of Swedish Satanists with a huge underground fanbase. When you’re just some unknown Americans, you might learn that people are a little less into that particular stunt.

Last weekend, a band called Martyrdom played a multi-band bill at a Houston venue called the White Swan. One of the band members brought a pig’s head to the show and threw it into the crowd. Footage of the flying head made the Twitter rounds, and it does indeed look nasty. The head looks like it’s smiling?

its real and it stinks — 100k crimson beherit ☽ (@SALVIATALKSHOW) January 20, 2024

Naturally, some people got performatively upset about the idea of a pig’s head at a show. A few days after the show, Martyrdom made a statement to Lambgoat, apologizing to “any vegans, Muslims, or other minority groups we may have offended, and to anyone who was harmed by our act.” They explained their action like this: “We are a black metal band, and as part of it, we try to add a little bit of imagery and shock value to our set. Unfortunately our acts has gotten carried away and way out of hand, offending many and even harming some.” They also singled out White Swan sound guy Harry for apology. I’m sure we can all feel for Harry right now. Here’s what they wrote: