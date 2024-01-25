Tomorrow, Craig Wedren — the former Shudder To Think frontman who for the past couple decades has been a composer for film and TV — is putting out a new solo album, The Dream Dreaming. He announced it back in October with “Fingers On My Face,” and ahead of the imminent release date, he’s sharing another single. This one’s called “Pronouns,” and it comes with a music video directed by Mary Wigmore.

“A few years ago Mary (who directed the video) and her husband sent me a phone recording of their daughter singing something she’d made up that went ‘chillin’ like a womaaaan…’ which was brilliant, and I knew it needed to be in there somewhere. Everything else just flowed,” Wedren shared, continuing:

Lyrically, I just let myself free associate on the “like a woman” motif without thinking too hard or worrying too much about message or meaning. Honestly, I think we’re a bit obsessed with those things these days, it can be a drag – so LITERAL and boring IMO. Anyhoo, I shut the judge up in their chamber and let the song be whatever it wanted, then lo! Out popped “Pronouns.

Watch and listen below.

The Dream Dreaming is out 1/26 via Wedren’s own Tough Lover Records.