Edward Norton Replacing Benedict Cumberbatch As Pete Seeger In Bob Dylan Biopic

News January 25, 2024 8:47 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In May last year, it was announced that Benedict Cumberbatch was cast as Pete Seeger in James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Cumberbatch has dropped off and been replaced by Edward Norton, according to Deadline.

Timothée Chalamet will star as young Dylan, and Elle Fanning is set to play the role of Sylvie Russo. The film will be heading into production in New York this March.

