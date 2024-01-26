Liverpool rockers the Zutons got together in 2001, releasing three albums and knocking out a few big UK hits before their 2009 breakup. The Zutons got back together in 2018, and they recently announced plans for a fourth LP. The group recorded The Big Decider, their forthcoming album, with disco legend Nile Rodgers and their old collaborator Ian Brodie. It’ll be their first new record in 16 years. Today, the first single arrives.

“Creeping On The Dancefloor” is a sleek, rubbery dance-rock track with lots of Nile Rodgers-style spidery guitar and some quasi-soulful howling from Zutons frontman Dave McCabe. It really does sound like the type of track that would’ve lit things up at some UK festival in 2006. In the video, a bunch of randos show off their moves. Check it out below.

The Big Decider is out 4/26.