The Zutons Share “Creeping On The Dancefloor,” First New Song In 16 Years

New Music January 26, 2024 10:25 AM By Tom Breihan

The Zutons Share “Creeping On The Dancefloor,” First New Song In 16 Years

New Music January 26, 2024 10:25 AM By Tom Breihan

Liverpool rockers the Zutons got together in 2001, releasing three albums and knocking out a few big UK hits before their 2009 breakup. The Zutons got back together in 2018, and they recently announced plans for a fourth LP. The group recorded The Big Decider, their forthcoming album, with disco legend Nile Rodgers and their old collaborator Ian Brodie. It’ll be their first new record in 16 years. Today, the first single arrives.

“Creeping On The Dancefloor” is a sleek, rubbery dance-rock track with lots of Nile Rodgers-style spidery guitar and some quasi-soulful howling from Zutons frontman Dave McCabe. It really does sound like the type of track that would’ve lit things up at some UK festival in 2006. In the video, a bunch of randos show off their moves. Check it out below.

The Big Decider is out 4/26.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Wolfgang Van Halen And Sammy Hagar In Bizarre YouTube Monologues

2 days ago 0

Madonna Responds To Fans Suing Her For Starting Concerts Late

2 days ago 0

Bourbon & Beyond 2024 Lineup Has Neil Young, Zach Bryan, Sunny Day Real Estate, & More

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest