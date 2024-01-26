The Virginia hardcore band Majority Rule didn’t last for a terribly long time, but they were important. While they were around, Majority Rule, along with fellow Richmond bands like Pg. 99 and City Of Caterpillar, helped define the sound of the screamo underground. In 2003, a year before they broke up, Majority Rule brought in their friend Maha Shami to sing on their song “Packaged Poison.” Majority Rule got back together to play shows in 2017, and three of the members were fired up enough to start a whole new band with Shami. That band is NØ MAN.

Thus far, NØ MAN have released two monumentally furious albums, and they appeared on Jeremy Bolm’s great all-star screamo scene survey Balladeers, Redefined last year. Now, they’ve announced that they’ll follow 2020’s Erase with a new album called Glitter And Spit this spring. Band member Matt Michel recorded it; he’s done the same thing lately for groups like Portrayal Of Guilt and .gif from god. Glitter And Spit was inspired by Shami’s recent return to Palestine, where she witnessed terrible things. The new album’s title track is a seething, colossal rage-whirlwind that sounds like worlds exploding. Shami says:

“​Glitter and Spit” is about the distortion of one’s lived experience and existence, dealing with people imposing a version of you that meets the expectations of their fantasy. These attempts to shape and define your life often romanticize the idea of an angry woman until you disrupt their status quo.

Below, listen to “Glitter And Spit” and check out the new album’s tracklist.

<a href="https://iodinerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/glitter-and-spit-2">Glitter and Spit by NØ MAN</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Eat My Twin”

02 “Glitter And Spit”

03 “Poison Darts”

04 “Eye Spy”

05 “God’s Neighborhood”

06 “March Of Ides”

07 “Can’t Kill Us All”

08 “Monument To Pleasure”

09 “Burning Skulls”

10 “Damaar”

Glitter And Spit is out 3/29 on Iodine Recordings.