C.L.S.M. (FKA Coliseum) Announce Another Reunion Show, First Concerts In Nine Years

In November, Coliseum reunited under the moniker C.L.S.M. and shared a surprise album called Infinity Shit. Earlier this month, they announced a reunion show in April in Kentucky. Since that sold out, they announced another one today.

The band will be playing at Louisville’s Planet of the Tapes on April 20 and 21. Find ticket information for the second night here.

About getting back together, bandleader Ryan Patterson said: