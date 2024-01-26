C.L.S.M. (FKA Coliseum) Announce Another Reunion Show, First Concerts In Nine Years
In November, Coliseum reunited under the moniker C.L.S.M. and shared a surprise album called Infinity Shit. Earlier this month, they announced a reunion show in April in Kentucky. Since that sold out, they announced another one today.
The band will be playing at Louisville’s Planet of the Tapes on April 20 and 21. Find ticket information for the second night here.
About getting back together, bandleader Ryan Patterson said:
Carter [Wilson], Kayhan [Vaziri] and I are regularly in contact, often talking about new movies and music we like and keeping up to date on each other’s lives and bands. While Coliseum ended activity in 2015, for us the connection and friendship we had is still very much alive and we continued to desire to make music together. A jolt of inspiration hit me in 2021 and I started writing demos of fast and intense D-beat and skank beat hardcore songs then sent them to Carter and Kayhan. We were all excited about the music and the idea of working together so we made this album, purely based on the immediate creative spark and our long-term friendship and collaboration.