Watch Elbow Perform New Single “Lovers’ Leap” Live For The First Time On Graham Norton

Earlier this week, Elbow announced their tenth album Audio Vertigo and shared “Lovers’ Leap.” On Friday, the UK group performed the song on The Graham Norton Show.

Frontman Guy Garvey previously explained that the track is designed “not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world. We found seedy, gnarly grooves playing in back rooms and those pulled some dark memories and plenty of humor from me.”

Watch the performance below.

Audio Vertigo is out 3/22 on Polydor/Geffen.