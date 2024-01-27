Watch Elbow Perform New Single “Lovers’ Leap” Live For The First Time On Graham Norton

News January 27, 2024 11:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Elbow Perform New Single “Lovers’ Leap” Live For The First Time On Graham Norton

News January 27, 2024 11:02 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this week, Elbow announced their tenth album Audio Vertigo and shared “Lovers’ Leap.” On Friday, the UK group performed the song on The Graham Norton Show.

Frontman Guy Garvey previously explained that the track is designed “not to reflect but distract from the bad things happening in the world. We found seedy, gnarly grooves playing in back rooms and those pulled some dark memories and plenty of humor from me.”

Watch the performance below.

Audio Vertigo is out 3/22 on Polydor/Geffen.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

David Lee Roth Takes Shots At Wolfgang Van Halen And Sammy Hagar In Bizarre YouTube Monologues

4 days ago 0

Johnny Ramone’s Estate Sues Over Netflix’s Joey Ramone Biopic Starring Pete Davidson

2 days ago 0

Alice In Chains Release Jar Of Flies 30th Anniversary Vinyl Embedded With Real Flies

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest