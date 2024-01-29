In a couple of weeks, the jangly Toronto indie rock duo Ducks Ltd. will drop their new album Harm’s Way. (It would be fun if the Chicago hardcore band Harm’s Way responded by dropping an album called Ducks Ltd., but that probably won’t happen.) We’ve posted the early tracks “The Main Thing,” “Hollowed Out,” and “Train Full Of Gasoline,” and now Ducks Ltd. have shared another new one.

“Heavy Bag,” the closing track from Harm’s Way, packs a whole lot into less than three minutes. It starts off as a soft, tender acoustic ballad, but it builds into something grander and more orchestral, especially when the drums arrive about halfway through the song. Lyrically, “Heavy Bag” is about wallowing in your own depression and clinging to someone else who’s doing the same thing. Here’s what singer Tom McGreevy says about the track:

It’s about despair and the way that misery loves company — the way that when people are in a bad place they try to undermine the people who are down there with them. To keep them and hold them there. It’s an incredibly ugly impulse, but one that if I’m being honest I’ve caught myself indulging in the past. We tried to do something we hadn’t done before on this one musically, and had to kind of reverse a lot of our instincts in building the arrangement. But it felt like what ultimately suited the song. Macie Stewart and Briar Darling ended up improvising a lot of the string layers at the end, which had some really exciting results.

Good song! Listen below.

Harm’s Way is out 2/9 on Carpark.