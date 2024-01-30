Yaya Bey turned a lot of heads with 2022’s Remember Your North Star and its companion Exodus The North Star, which put a modern hip-hop spin on warm analog soul and silky R&B. Now the Queens singer is ready to roll out her next album. Ten Fold is dropping in May, with production from Karriem Riggins, Jay Daniel, Exaktly, Boston Chery, and Butcher Brown’s Corey Fonville. Lead single “chasing the bus” rides a slow, sensual groove, with Bey’s rich vocals buoyed by bursts of rising melodic bass. Bey choreographed and directed the music video.

Her statement on the new single:

“chasing the bus” has a double meaning. On the surface, it’s about being taken for granted in a romantic relationship. Being slept on and underestimated. But beyond the surface, it’s a metaphor for how I feel in so many spaces in the industry and it’s sort of an affirmation for myself or a reminder to let go of validation or the lack thereof. To exist regardless because I have to.

Watch the “chasing the bus” video below.

TRACKLIST:

1 “crying through my teeth”

2 “the evidence”

3 “chrysanthemums”

4 “sir princess bad bitch”

5 “east coast mami”

6 “chasing the bus”

7 “all around los angeles”

8 “slow dancing in the kitchen”

9 “so fantastic” (Feat. Grand Daddy I.U.)

10 “eric adams on the club” (Feat. Exaktly)

11 “me and my niggas”

12 “iloveyoufrankiebeverly”

13 “career day”

14 “carl thomas sliding down the wall”

15 “yvette’s cooking show”

16 “let go”

Ten Fold is out 5/10 on Big Dada.