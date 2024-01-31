Dana Gavanski – “Let Them Row”

Dana Gavanski – “Let Them Row”

At the top of the year, Dana Gavanski announced a new album, Late Slap, with lead single “How To Feel Uncomfortable.” Today, she’s back with another new track, “Let Them Row,” an art-pop burble reminiscent of Cate Le Bon or Aldous Harding. Gavanski says it’s about “the fluctuations of being romantic and creative, constantly see-sawing between cynicism and euphoria in a terribly expensive and competitive city.” Check it out below.

LATE SLAP is out 4/5 via Full Time Hobby.

