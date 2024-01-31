The dreamy young Baltimore indie-pop artist Julien Chang released his sophomore album The Sale in 2022, and he’s just announced plans to follow it with a new EP called Home For The Moment. Chang wrote, produced, and performed everything on the EP himself, and he says that it captures a transitional stage in his life: “I wrote it from a position ‘stuck’ in between my past and future, and I was therefore irretrievably, obsessively, preoccupied with both.”

The EP starts with its title track, which is also its lead single. It’s a hushed, intricate rumination about being back in the place that raised you, and it’s got some of that old serenely church Grizzly Bear feel. In a press release, Chang says, “It’s a song about returning home and slowing down — against my will but for my soul.”

Director Lydia Cornett shot the lovely, amber-hued “Home For The Moment” video in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, mixing old camcorder footage with more recent stuff. Every shot in the clip takes me back; I suppose it helps that Julien Chang and I are both from the same place. Below, watch the video and check out the Home For The Moment tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Home For The Moment”

02 “Imago”

03 “Looking At People”

04 “You Have The World”

The Home For The Moment EP is out 3/1 on Transgressive.