Grammys 2024: Watch Dua Lipa Debut “Training Season” To Open The Show

In the past year, Dua Lipa has been making strides in her acting career, with roles in Barbie and Argylle. She’s also been teasing the follow-up to 2020’s Future Nostalgia, which apparently takes influence from Massive Attack and Primal Scream. In November, she shared the lead single “Houdini.”

Her Barbie track “Dance The Night” was nominated for two awards at tonight’s Grammys: Best Song Written For Visual Media, which she lost to fellow Barbie soundtrack contribution “What Was I Made For?,” and Song Of The Year. At tonight’s ceremony, she took the stage at LA’s Crypto.com Arena to perform a medley of “Training Season,” “Dance The Night,” and “Houdini.”

Dua Lipa last performed at the Grammys in 2021 to sing “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now,” and we ranked her #1 on our list of performers.

Watch the performance below.

Dua Lipa opens the 66th Annual #Grammys pic.twitter.com/7OflMoXw0c — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024