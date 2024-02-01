Football’s biggest night is next weekend — not to be confused with music’s biggest night, which is this weekend — and the Super Bowl commercials are coming. Today, the streaming service Paramount+ has released its ad, and it has Patrick Stewart singing along with Creed while trying to get over the Paramount mountain. We’ve got Drew Barrymore, we’ve got Survivor host Jeff Probst, we’ve got Hey Arnold! and the Halo guy, all greenscreened together. And yes, Creed themselves make a brief appearance. Here we go: