Telos Are Breaking Up

Telos, a Danish band with a frantic and apocalyptic take on metallic screamo, are calling it a day. In a note posted on Instagram today, the group wrote, “TELOS has reached its natural conclusion.” They thanked all their supporters and announced a final show, which is set to happen 3/23 at the Copenhagen venue Stengade.

Telos started a decade ago, and they released their self-titled debut LP in 2016. The band was busy last year, releasing sophomore album Delude and a split 7″ with Hexis, the Danish band who were one of Telos’ original inspirations. Telos were a decidedly underground band for the full decade of their existence, and their feverish, ferocious sound never even hinted at the possibility of compromise. The band’s name is Greek for “End,” so maybe it’s a miracle that they lasted as long as they did.