UMG Responds To TikTok Statement As Its Catalog Is Removed From Service

It really happened: At midnight, Universal Music Group, the world’s largest recording company, began pulling its whole catalog off TikTok, the video app that has been driving music trends for the past half-decade, after the parties failed to come up with a new licensing agreement. In an open letter to its artists Tuesday, UMG accused TikTok of trying to “bully” them into a deal and cited three main issues at dispute: “appropriate compensation for our artists and songwriters, protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and online safety for TikTok’s users.”

TikTok slammed UMG for the move Wednesday in a statement decrying the company’s “false narrative and rhetoric.” The statement concluded, “TikTok has been able to reach ‘artist-first’ agreements with every other label and publisher. Clearly, Universal’s self-serving actions are not in the best interests of artists, songwriters and fans.”

Now UMG has replied with a new statement of its own, issued to Billboard:

Our agreements with TikTok have expired because of TikTok’s unwillingness to appropriately compensate artists and songwriters, protect human artists from the harmful effects of AI, and address online safety issues for TikTok’s users (more on that here). In fact, TikTok’s own statement perfectly sums up its woefully outdated view: Even though TikTok (formerly Musical.ly) has built one of the world’s largest and most valuable social media platforms off the backs of artists and songwriters, TikTok still argues that artists should be grateful for the “free promotion” and that music companies are “greedy” for expecting them to simply compensate artists and songwriters appropriately, and on similar levels as other social media platforms currently do. TikTok didn’t even attempt to address the other issues we raised regarding harmful AI and platform safety. It’s no surprise that artist rights advocates are speaking out in support of our action.”

UMG’s roster includes many of the biggest names in popular music, including Taylor Swift, Drake, BTS, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, the Weeknd, and many more.