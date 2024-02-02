Last month, Houston sing-rapper Don Toliver told the world that he and his girlfriend, Kali Uchis, have a baby on the way. It feels like mulitple sets of congratulations are in order — not just for becoming a dad but also for conceiving a child with Kali Uchis. Toliver released an album called Love Sick about a year ago, and he’s apparently planning on following it this year with a new one called Head Stone. He’s playing tons of festivals this summer, and now he’s leading off the Head Stone campaign by sampling festival-music all-stars Tame Impala.

On Don Toliver’s new single “Bandit,” producer ReidMD gives a kind of chipmunk-soul treatment to “One More Hour,” a sprawling deep cut from Tame Impala’s 2020 album The Slow Rush. It works pretty well as source material for the kind of hazy, expansive rap beat that Toliver’s label boss Travis Scott would probably love. The “Bandit” video goes all-in on biker iconography, and you can watch it below.