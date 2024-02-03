Watch Bon Jovi Perform With Bruce Springsteen And Jason Isbell Cover “Wanted Dead Or Alive” At MusiCares Tribute

On Friday night, Jon Bon Jovi was honored as the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year at the Los Angeles Convention Center. At the gala, he debuted a new song called “Legendary,” and was joined by fellow Jersey rocker and past honoree Bruce Springsteen for Bon Jovi’s “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and the Boss’ own “The Promised Land.” He also played “Livin’ On A Prayer” with most of the evening’s performers, which included Sammy Hagar, Shania Twain, Jelly Roll, and the War And Treaty.

Though Richie Sambora had been rumored to attend the ceremony, the guitarist did not show. At the end of the night, Jon Bon Jovi thanked Springsteen in his speech, noting that Springsteen’s mother Adele had just died at age 98. “Bruce’s mom passed two days ago,” he said. “When I first got the news he was already on the airplane on the way here. But he wanted to be here tonight for MusiCares. And he wanted to be here tonight for me, and I’m forever grateful to you.”

According to Instagram posts made by Nicole Purcell, the CEO of the Clio Awards, and Julianne Jordan, music supervisor and co-founder of Format Entertainment, “Legendary” is coming out in March.

Other performers at the event included Goo Goo Dolls, Melissa Etheridge, Brandy Clark, Måneskin’s Damiano David, and Jason Isbell covering “Dead Or Alive” (with a double neck guitar, naturally). Jim Gaffigan hosted. Watch some of that below.

