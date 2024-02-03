Alana Haim And Teyana Taylor Join Cast Of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Movie

Last week, it was reported that Teyana Taylor would be starring in a new Dionne Warwick biopic. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that she is also playing a role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film, alongside Alana Haim.

Haim made her acting debut in 2021 with Anderson’s Licorice Pizza. Taylor was most notably in 2023’s A Thousand And One. Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Wood Harris, and Shayna McHayle are also a part of the cast. The plot is still under wraps. The script was written by Anderson, and he will produce it with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner, who helped with Licorice Pizza.