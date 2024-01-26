Dionne Warwick Biopic Starring Teyana Taylor Going Into Production

Before becoming a pandemic-era Twitter queen and meme lord, Dionne Warwick was a chart–topping pop superstar in the same family as Whitney Houston. She’s lived quite a life, and that life is coming to the big screen.

On Instagram, producer Damon Elliott has confirmed that the long-rumored Warwick biopic starring Teyana Taylor is happening. The film is funded and has a shoot date this year. In response to the news, Taylor shared this message about Warwick and the movie:

And just like that.. 2020MORE Blessings! 🌹🙏🏾❤️ Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great statue, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit — Realizing I was looking at my future self. My reflection without a mirror. Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like, @therealdionnew has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today. She has taught us to be proud of who you are…. —Don’t Make Me Over. ❤️ @therealdionnew Your music and social involvement has enhanced the culture. Your soul and artistry serves as an example of not only resilience and strength, but of faith and purpose. 🌹 Thank you for trusting me, @coco_gilbert And our production company @theauntiesinc with telling your iconic story! We are so excited to make you proud! Shout out to @iamdamonelliott it’s GO TIMEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! It’s been a long time coming!!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

According to our fearless leader Scott Lapatine, Taylor should have been Oscar-nominated for last year’s A Thousand And One. Perhaps she’ll get to a nomination via the time-tested path of portraying a fellow celebrity.