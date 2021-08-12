Dionne Warwick Headlining Dogecoin Festival

Octogenarian pop legend and very funny tweeter Dionne Warwick is headlining the first ever Dogepalooza, “an authentic community driven Dogecoin Festival” celebrating Elon Musk’s favorite meme cryptocurrency. According to the website, Dogepalooza was “specially designed as an innovative fun way to bring the Doge Community together to share their passion and love for Dogecoin.”

The Houston Chronicle reports that the festival will take place October 9 at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. Warwick is leading a lineup that also includes her son Damon Elliott, a musician who has produced records for Destiny’s Child, P!nk, Macy Gray, Kelis, and Solange. You can purchase tickets here; general admission is $125 and VIP is $300. And yes, you can buy tickets with dogecoin.