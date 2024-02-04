On SNL Host Ayo Edebiri Addresses Once Calling Musical Guest JLo’s Career “One Long Scam”

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri and the musical guest was Jennifer Lopez. Before the show aired, TMZ resurfaced some comments that Edebiri made on a podcast a couple years back about how Lopez’s career was “one long scam.” The host addressed those comments in a sketch last night, working it in to her appearance on a game show called “Why’d You Say it?”

“OK, OK, we get it. It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid,” Edebiri said in the sketch. “But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online!”

Lopez did not seem to care, of course, and appeared in promos alongside Edebiri before the show. Last night, Lopez performed two songs: her new album This Is Me … Now‘s title track, which she released after the show, and lead single “Can’t Get Enough.” For the latter, she brought out Latto and Redman.

During the cold open, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a surprise appearance. The sketch featured Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) using the Midnights trackilst to explain why Taylor Swift going to the Super Bowl is a psyop. (Colin Jost also joked about MAGA’s anger over Swift/Kelce during Update.)

There was a digital short music video about the sexy new Dune popcorn bucket. Edebiri and various cast members sang Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown’s “No Air” in the hypnotist sketch. And they announced 21 Savage (who previously performed on SNL with Drake) will be musical guest on Feb 24 with host Shane Gillis, the comedian who was announced for the 2019 SNL cast but was fired four days later after offensive old podcast comments resurfaced.