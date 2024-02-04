Last month, Kid Cudi released a new album, INSANO. Last week, he released the first issue in a new comic series called Moon Man — the initial run sold out quickly and is being reprinted alongside Moon Man #2 at the end of February.

“This might be one of the top three coolest things I’ve ever been a part of,” Kid Cudi said during an appearance at New York Comic Con last year when the series was announced. “This story is something that took a lot of love from everyone involved. I promise you this comic will be unlike anything you’ve read before.”

Late last night, Cudi dropped a new song from a soundtrack accompaniment to the album: a Denzel Curry-featuring track called “Black Ops.” Check that out below.

He also started teasing a deluxe edition of INSANO: “The deluxe is pretty much a whole nother album, in the spirit of INSANO, but a continuation, a elevation of the vibes. 18 tracks … Some cool surprises. Had fun w some of my favorite songs and sampled em. Def groovy. I think this is a nice addition to the album. This will take u thru the year..”

