Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Wins Song Of The Year

One of this year’s big Grammys has been handed out. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won Song Of The Year, a songwriters’ award, for the Barbie ballad “What Was I Made For?” The song beat out a field that included Lana Del Rey’s “A&W,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” and Jon Batiste’s “Butterfly.”

This is Eilish’s second time winning Song Of The Year after also claiming the award in 2020 for “Bad Guy.” That was the year she swept all four of the general field categories, also winning Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist. Eilish now has nine Grammys.

Watch her acceptance speech below.