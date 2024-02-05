Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus Wins Record Of The Year

Tonight, the Grammys gave the 2024 Record Of The Year, one of the big general-interest trophies, to Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.” It’s Cyrus’ second-ever Grammy; her win earlier tonight for Best Pop Solo Performance was her first. Record Of The Year goes to the artists, producers, engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers responsible for the track, so Cyrus shares the honor with producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson; engineers/mixers Michael Pollack, Brian Rajaratnam, and Mark “Spike” Stent; and mastering engineer Joe LaPorta.

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” the pop star said in her speech. “So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important. Right, guys?”

She thanked “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg, our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” she concluded, forgetting her dad Billy Ray Cyrus. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

“Flowers” beat out a field of contenders that included boygenius’ “Not Strong Enough,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” SZA’s “Kill Bill,” Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?,” and Jon Batiste’s “Worship.”

Watch Cyrus’ acceptance speech below.