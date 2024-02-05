Taylor Swift Doesn’t Take The Grammys Seriously, And Neither Should You

Taylor Swift is officially bigger than the Grammys. On the night when she won Album Of The Year for a record fourth time, Swift went out of her way to downplay the significance of the awards she’d just received — though the fact that she won them for Midnights, one of the weakest releases of her career, was already doing plenty to devalue those trophies. (Big wins for “Anti-Hero,” the album’s deeply memorable, massively successful hit single, would have made a lot more sense.)

About halfway through Sunday night’s broadcast from the venerable Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Swift turned her win for Best Pop Vocal Album into an inside joke, assuming — rightfully, I’d guess — that most people watching were aware of her fixation on the number 13. “This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number,” she said from the podium. “I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.” I can’t get over that phrasing: “I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that.” The intimate, personal tone. The casual reference to her own personal mythology. It was as if she was speaking from the stage at the Eras Tour or in a video on her TikTok account, as if she understood that everyone watching was her follower whether they wanted to be or not.

Next, Swift retconned Best Pop Vocal Album into a fan-voted award, implying, more or less, that the Swifties willed this win into existence. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way,” she said, “but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years.”

She then hijacked her own acceptance speech to announce the follow-up to Midnights, coming April 19. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department,” she said through laughter, presumably understanding that any second now some internet sleuth would connect the title to her ex-boyfriend’s “Tortured Man Club” group chat and get the new project’s shadow narrative up and running. Imagine basing the launch for your new LP around the absolute certainty that you will be onstage to accept a Grammy. Swift spared not a word for the album she released in October 2022, the one that got her that 13th gramophone. It was full speed ahead toward the next era.

Except, oops, Midnights won Album Of The Year too, which brought Swift back on stage to more explicitly shrug at the idea of piling up these hunks of metal. After devoting a good chunk of her speech to praising Lana Del Rey, who was part of the entourage she brought onstage to celebrate, Swift went right back to minimizing the importance of Grammy wins. “I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shot-listing a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers, or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show,” Swift said. “For me, the award is the work.”

Remember the infamous Surprised Taylor Swift Face? The one so ubiquitous that it became a meme as she piled up win after win at these kinds of ceremonies? That expression barely flickered to life Sunday night. Swift isn’t pretending to be shocked anymore, or really to care at all. Frankly, she shouldn’t care very much about winning Grammys — not because she’s been there, done that, but because the Grammys continue to be an absurd operation. And that’s without getting into the toxic underbelly of an organization where covering up sexual misconduct is reportedly common practice.

There were moments Sunday night that really did reflect the power and glory of popular music at its best. Olivia Rodrigo, covered in blood, bringing campy pageantry to “Vampire.” Billie Eilish, seated and scarved, summoning a spellbinding performance of “What Was I Made For?” Tracy Chapman, tears in her eyes, singing her own brilliant “Fast Car” for the first time in 15 years alongside Luke Combs, whose cover became one of the biggest hits in recent memory. An 80-year-old Joni Mitchell perched on a throne, surrounded by adoring disciples, injecting “Both Sides Now” with decades of unimaginable pathos. Any show where Fantasia Barrino does justice to Tina Turner and Annie Lennox bellows an impassioned tribute to Sinead O’Connor can’t be all bad.