The music industry is deep into the festivities of Grammys week in Los Angeles, but a new report highlights the scandal that has been bubbling underneath it all the pageantry. In November, a woman sued former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow for alleged rape. In December, another former Grammys chief, Mike Greene, was sued for rape. Today, an LA Times investigation explores the Recording Academy’s use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to cover up that pattern.

In the report, Terri McIntyre, former executive director of the Recording Academy’s Los Angeles chapter, told the Times that attorney Joel Katz — the academy’s former chairman and chief counsel, who’ll receive the organization’s Trustees Award this Saturday — offered her $1 million to remain silent about multiple alleged instances of sexual assault she faced while working for the academy, a story corroborated by a friend of McIntyre’s in the report. McIntyre is the woman suing Greene for rape; through his representative, Greene “categorically denies” all claims of wrongdoing.

At least five women confirmed to the Times that they signed NDAs and received payments after coming forward with claims of abuse. The Academy provided this statement to the newspaper:

The Recording Academy has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual misconduct. Over the last four years we have worked hard to change the culture and evolve our Academy in every way. Our focus is on the future and on our mission to celebrate, uplift, but most importantly serve our music community. We will continue to listen, change, and work to be better in everything we do.

In 2019, Deborah Dugan became the first woman to lead the Recording Academy. She arrived with a mandate for change following Portnow’s controversial comment that women needed to “step up” to win more Grammys. But days before the 2020 Grammys, Dugan was ousted after voicing concerns about misconduct.

If you or someone you know has undergone sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.