Paramore Share Statement On Historic Grammys Win

On Sunday, Paramore won two Grammy Awards for Best Alternative Music Performance for “This Is Why” and Best Rock Album for their album of the same title, becoming the first female-fronted band to win the latter category. Today, they made a statement on social media about their historic win.

“First off, infinite thanks to our fans, our team, and the voting academy for making This Is Why such a moment for us, 20 years into our career,” they wrote on Instagram. “Our band won two Grammys last night, sitting together in Zac’s living room, dressed in our regular clothes (yes, we saw the empty red carpet meme).”

“Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category,” they continued. “Ridiculous yet true! It’s an honor for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive.”

In the Best Rock Album category, This Is Why was up against Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are, Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher, Metallica’s 72 Seasons, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s In Times New Roman…