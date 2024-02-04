Paramore won two Grammy Awards at the pre-show ceremony for the 66th annual show. This Is Why was awarded Best Rock Album, and the title track won Best Alternative Music Performance. Paramore are the first female-fronted band to win Best Rock Album, though solo artists Alanis Morissette and Sheryl Crow won the award in the ’90s.

This Is Why competed against Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are, Greta Van Fleet’s Starcatcher, Metallica’s 72 Seasons, and Queens Of The Stone Age’s In Times New Roman… in Best Rock Album. For Best Alternative Music Performance, they beat out Alvvays’ “Belinda Says,” Arctic Monkeys’ “Body Paint,” Boygenius’ “Cool About It,” and Lana Del Rey’s “A&W.”

Paramore had previously been nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist in 2008). The band’s Hayley Williams and Taylor York won Grammys for writing “Ain’t In Fun” back in 2015.

The band did not leave the house to attend this year’s Grammys, but was ready with some cakes.