Next month, veteran Philadelphia noise-rock sickos Pissed Jeans will release Half Divorced, their first new album in seven years. I have heard the record, and I can tell you that it kicks ass. This will not be a surprise if you’ve heard “Moving On,” the absolutely sick closing track that serves as the LP’s lead single. Today, Pissed Jeans have shared another banger.

The new Pissed Jeans song is called “Sixty Two Thousand Dollars In Debt,” and it’s about exactly what the title says: “I paid it down! I shrunk it up! I paid it down! And now I’m only $62,000 in debt!” And then: “I’ll pay it down every day! I’ll pay it down! So someday I’ll be $61,000 dollars in debt! That’ll be the day I never forget!” Pissed Jeans capture the endless Sisyphean hamster-wheel of late-capitalist life as a guttural two-minute sprint, which means that it sounds the way the lyrics feel. Check it out below.

Half Divorced is out 3/1 on Sub Pop.