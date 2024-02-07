The new Apple TV+ series The New Look follows fashion designers like Christian Dior and Coco Chanel during World War II. Jack Antonoff produced the soundtrack, which features covers of songs from the era and is dotted with many of his friends and collaborators, the 1975 among them.

Following the album’s first single, Florence And The Machine’s “White Cliffs Of Dover,” Matty Healy and the boys contributed a new version of “Now Is The Hour,” which was a hit for singers like Bing Crosby, Margaret Whiting, and Gracie Fields in 1948. For their cover, the 1975 offer up with a minimal piano ballad seasoned with ambient beauty. Listen below.

The New Look’s first three episodes premiere a week from today, Valentine’s Day, on Apple TV+.