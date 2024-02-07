Arcade Fire Announce Funeral 20th Anniversary Shows

Arcade Fire’s debut album Funeral turns 20 this year. Some may be disinclined to celebrate in light of the misconduct allegations against Win Butler, but the band is throwing shows commemorating the anniversary nonetheless. They’ve also instituted a dress code at the concerts despite catching flak for it in the past.

“In celebration of our debut album Funeral, which came out 20 years ago, we will be playing a limited number of special concerts, and we would be honored if you would join us,” the band writes on Instagram. “Black tie optional; should be Real Fun.” The dates announced today include one July 2 at Fiera Milano in Milan, with special guests TBA, and one July 7 at Malahide Castle in Dublin with openers Echo & The Bunnymen.

An email to fans indicates there will be more of these shows announced: