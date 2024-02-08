Vampire Weekend have officially announced their fifth album, which is called Only God Was Above Us and will be out on April 5. The band’s follow-up to 2019’s Father Of The Bride was “inspired and haunted by 20th century New York City,” per a press release, and recording locations include Manhattan, Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. It was produced by Ezra Koenig and Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Dave Fridmann, and mastered by Emily Lazar.

As sussed out beforehand, the title comes from the headline of a New York Daily News article from 1988, a quote from the survivor of an airplane mishap in Hawaii that’s featured in a photograph by Steven Siegel, taken at a Jersey City junkyard in 1988. That photo serves as the artwork for the Vampire Weekend album.

There’s no single with the announcement, but two new songs will arrive next week on February 16: “Gen-X Cops” (which shares its name with a 1999 Hong Kong action film) and “Capricorn.” We do have a tracklist and a trailer, see below. A few days after it’s released, Vampire Weekend will play a show at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on April 8 at noon — during the total solar eclipse. Tickets for that go on sale on February 13 at 10AM CT.

A press release contains some lyrics from the album’s closing track, “Hope.” They are:

I hope you let it go

I hope you let it go

Our enemy’s invincible

I hope you let it go

Here’s the tracklist:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Ice Cream Piano”

02 “Classical”

03 “Capricorn”

04 “Connect”

05 “Prep-School Gangsters”

06 “The Surfer”

07 “Gen-X Cops”

08 “Mary Boone”

09 “Pravda”

10 “Hope”

Only God Was Above Us is out 4/5 via Columbia Records. It’ll be available digitally, on CD, and on vinyl (standard black and limited-edition clear). There will also be an alternate album cover available only at independent retailers. Pre-order it here. Here’s a look at that alternate artwork: