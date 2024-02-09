Boris, the prolific Japanese fuzz-metal institution, never sits still for long. Late in 2022, the power trio released their surprise album Fade. Last year, they teamed up with Uniform for the collaborative LP Bright New Disease. Now, they’re getting together with another long-running Japanese act for a new split release.

The spacey Tokyo alt-rock band Coaltar Of The Deepers has been going since 1991, and they were a big influence on Boris member Takeshi. In 2019, Boris covered the COTD song “To The Beach,” and COTD leader Narasaki produced it. Now, Boris and Coaltar Of The Deepers are getting together for Hello There, a new split LP where they take on each other’s tracks. Today, they’ve shared two tracks: Boris’ take on COTD’s 2007 song “Serial Tear” and COTD’s version of Boris’ “Melody,” from 2014. Listen to both of them and check out the Hello There tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Coaltar Of The Deepers – “Wipeout”

02 Coaltar Of The Deepers – “Melody” (Boris cover)

03 Coaltar Of The Deepers – “Waterbird”

04 Coaltar Of The Deepers – “Killing Another”

05 Boris – “Luna”

06 Boris -“Quicksilver”

07 Boris – “Serial Tear” (Coaltar Of The Deepers cover)”

Hello There is out 3/22 on Dog Knights.