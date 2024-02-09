Dancer – “Change”

New Music February 9, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Dancer, the charmingly off-kilter Glasgow indie-pop band, are building toward the release of debut album 10 Songs I Hate About You. They shared closing track “Passionate Sunday” last month, and today they’re back with “Change.” It’s a bright, bass-forward track that matches the scraping rhythmic energy of post-punk with Gemma Fleet’s piercingly catchy vocals. “Change, change, change/ Can make it if you want to,” Fleet sings. Watch the laundromat-set video below.

10 Songs I Hate About You is out 3/15 on Meritorio.

