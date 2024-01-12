Dancer – “Passionate Sunday”
The Glasgow indie-pop band Dancer impressed me with EP tracks like “Love” last year. Today they’ve announced their debut album 10 Songs I Hate About You and shared its closing track, “Passionate Sunday.” The track maintains Dancer’s penchant for wobbly, off-kilter guitar-based pop songs, though the bass steals the spotlight on this one. “I won’t forget, I don’t need to regret,” Gemma Fleet sings on the chorus, matching the music’s balance of catchiness and raw, unkempt immediacy. It evaporates into a pretty little finale, too. Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Bluetooth Hell”
02 “Change”
03 “Troi”
04 “Rein It In”
05 “A Diagnosis”
06 “When I Was A Teenage Horse”
07 “Make A Decision”
08 “International Birdman”
09 “Turns Out”
10 “Passionate Sunday”
10 Songs I Hate About You is out 3/15 on Meritorio.