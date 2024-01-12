The Glasgow indie-pop band Dancer impressed me with EP tracks like “Love” last year. Today they’ve announced their debut album 10 Songs I Hate About You and shared its closing track, “Passionate Sunday.” The track maintains Dancer’s penchant for wobbly, off-kilter guitar-based pop songs, though the bass steals the spotlight on this one. “I won’t forget, I don’t need to regret,” Gemma Fleet sings on the chorus, matching the music’s balance of catchiness and raw, unkempt immediacy. It evaporates into a pretty little finale, too. Listen below.

<a href="https://meritoriorec.bandcamp.com/album/10-songs-i-hate-about-you">10 Songs I Hate About You by Dancer</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bluetooth Hell”

02 “Change”

03 “Troi”

04 “Rein It In”

05 “A Diagnosis”

06 “When I Was A Teenage Horse”

07 “Make A Decision”

08 “International Birdman”

09 “Turns Out”

10 “Passionate Sunday”

10 Songs I Hate About You is out 3/15 on Meritorio.