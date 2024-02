After collaborating with a handful of artists like FendiDa for “In The Trunk” and Fivio Foreign for “Cha Cha Cha” last year, Memphis rapper GloRilla is back with her first solo material in a while with “Yeah Glo!”. The confident song is also her first release of 2024, and it’s produced by Go Grizzly, B100, Squat Beats, and Lil Ronnie. It comes with a video directed by Troy Roscoe. Watch it below.