News February 12, 2024 2:28 PM By Chris DeVille

News February 12, 2024 2:28 PM By Chris DeVille

The 12th and supposedly final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is underway, and last night’s episode featured a cameo from the Boss. In the episode, titled “The Lawn Jockey,” Larry David has become a political lightning rod for violating Georgia’s Election Integrity Act by giving water to Leon’s Auntie Rae while she waited in line to vote. During an MSNBC report on the controversy, Springsteen pops up to declare, “Larry David took a big risk. He put his name and his body on the line.” He adds, “Involvement. That’s Larry David’s middle name. Larry ‘Involvement’ David.” Watch the clip below.

