The kickass Buffalo hardcore band Spaced already dropped an LP-length compilation called Spaced Jams in 2022, and now they’re getting ready to release This Is All We Ever Get, their first proper studio album. We’ve already posted first single “Landslide,” which rules. Today, they’ve shared the new track “Rat Race,” which might rule even harder.

The two-minute “Rat Race” is a spartan, authoritative groove-beast of a song with some big chant-along moments. Spaced are really, really good at speeding up and slowing down at the exact right moment, and this song should lead to some real live-show pandemonium. Singer Lexi Reyngoudt says that the song is “about not fitting into everyday life while simultaneously not caring about it. There will always be someone who tries to dictate how you live your life and will tell you what you’re doing ‘wrong.’ The best way to go about that? Tell them you don’t care and continue to be yourself.”

In the “Rat Race” video, director Alex Behrens films Spaced in black-and-white as they play in front of a banner that’s really just a spraypainted bedsheet. It looks cool. Check it out below.

This Is All We Ever Get is out 3/22 on Revelation Records.