Buffalo hardcore band Spaced came sprinting out of the gate with their 2021 demo, and they’ve been cranking out fierce, charismatic tracks ever since. (They’re really fun live, too.) In 2022, Spaced had enough stray tracks to put out the compilation LP Spaced Jams. Last year, they followed up with two more songs, “Boomerang” and “Cycle Killer.” Now, Spaced have announced plans to release the new album This Is All We Ever Get, their first full-on studio LP, this spring.

Spaced recorded This Is All We Ever Get with Mindforce collaborator Jay Zubricky, and they cite influences like Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine alongside hardcore staples like the Rival Mob and Suicidal Tendencies. First single “Landslide” is not a Fleetwood Mac cover. Instead, it’s a fun, fast, bouncy power-jam with a chorus that’s built for mass shout-alongs. Here’s what the band has to say in a press release:

We’ve always had the intention of approaching hardcore with a traditional base — taking our influence from bands like The Rival Mob, Suicidal Tendencies, Gorilla Biscuits, and so many others — but adding textures and sounds that you might hear from bands like Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine, The Cure, Swans, etc. This release is our most confident work yet, and we feel stronger in what we’re doing with every facet of the band. We want the riffs and vocals to hit and impact anyone who listens — whether you’re discussing the record or a live setting — while adding reverb, flange, and delay in sections to fulfill the ‘Spaced’ sound. We’re continually shaping what that means for us, and look forward to keep developing our sound in the hardcore space.

Director Adam Kellerman’s “Landslide” video shows bandleader Lexi Reyngoudt teaching a Moshercise class, and it’s as silly as that sounds. Below, check out that video, the This Is All We Ever Get tracklist, and Spaced’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Landslide”

02 “Big Picture”

03 “Downfall”

04 “AIATB”

05 “Rat Race”

06 “The Difference”

07 “Cosmic Groove”

08 “Running Man”

TOUR DATES:

2/12: Raleigh, NC @ Kings #

2/13: Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #

2/14: Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church #

2/15: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

2/16: Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

2/17: Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques #

2/18: Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey #

2/20: Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground #

2/21: New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground #

2/22: Detroit, MI @ Edgemen Printing #

2/23: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge #

2/24: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry #

2/25: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

3/28: Newcastle, UK @ The Lubber Fiend

3/29: Manchester, UK @ Manchester Punk Fest 2024 *

3/30: Bristol, UK @ The Exchange *^

3/31: Southampton, UK @ The Hobbit *

4/01: Brighton @ The Hope And Ruin *

4/02: London, UK @ New Cross Inn *

4/03: Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax ^

4/04: Glasgow, Scotland @ The Hug And Pint ^

4/05 Nottingham, UK @ Billy Bootleggers ^

4/06: Huddersfield, UK @ Parish ^

# with Militarie Gun, Spiritual Cramp, & Pool Kids

* with Going Off & Shooting Daggers

^ with Uncertainty

This Is All We Ever Get is out 3/22 on Revelation Records.