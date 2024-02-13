Meatbodies – “Billow”

Amanda Adam

New Music February 13, 2024 2:54 PM By Tom Breihan

Meatbodies – “Billow”

Amanda Adam

New Music February 13, 2024 2:54 PM By Tom Breihan

Next month, Meatbodies, the Los Angeles psychedelic rock band led by frequent Ty Segall collaborator Chad Ubovich, will release their new album Flora Ocean Tiger Blood. I have heard it, and I can tell you that it rocks. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Hole” and “Move.” Today, Meatbodies break us off with a new one.

“Billow,” the latest Meatbodies jam, is a huge shimmy-shake banger that moves with some serious strut. Riffs! Tambourines! Whiny vocals that still somehow sound cool! A guitar solo that sounds like a sitar being played backward! There’s just a lot to like here. I hear some Stone Roses in the groove, and I hear some Perry Farrell in the slightly pinched vocals. The CAU-directed video also brings back the fisheye lens, which I’m always happy to see. Check it out below.

Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom is out 3/8 on In The Red.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Beyoncé Drops New Songs “Texas Hold ‘Em” & “16 Carriages” From Act II In Conjunction With Verizon Super Bowl Commercial

2 days ago 0

AC/DC Announce First Tour In Eight Years

2 days ago 0

Watch A “Scared Shitless” Post Malone Sing “America The Beautiful” At The Super Bowl

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest