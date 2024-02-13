Next month, Meatbodies, the Los Angeles psychedelic rock band led by frequent Ty Segall collaborator Chad Ubovich, will release their new album Flora Ocean Tiger Blood. I have heard it, and I can tell you that it rocks. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Hole” and “Move.” Today, Meatbodies break us off with a new one.

“Billow,” the latest Meatbodies jam, is a huge shimmy-shake banger that moves with some serious strut. Riffs! Tambourines! Whiny vocals that still somehow sound cool! A guitar solo that sounds like a sitar being played backward! There’s just a lot to like here. I hear some Stone Roses in the groove, and I hear some Perry Farrell in the slightly pinched vocals. The CAU-directed video also brings back the fisheye lens, which I’m always happy to see. Check it out below.

Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom is out 3/8 on In The Red.