Paramore and Allison Russell both won Grammys earlier this month, the pop punk band taking home Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance, and the Americana singer getting Best American Roots Performance. However, on Monday a Republican leader in the Tennessee House objected to a ceremonial resolution in Russell’s honor.

Democrat Justin Jones — one of two Black members of the Tennessee Three who were expelled for a gun control protest last year — brought two resolutions to honor Paramore and Russell, who are both based in Tennessee, but House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison objected to the second according to The Tennessean. The resolution was kicked back to committee and due to procedural rules there was no debate over the reasoning for Faison’s objection.

“The announcement is to announce there are people in our midst who are making Black history, and I want to honor them during this Black History Month,” Jones later said in response, during an announcements portion of the House floor session on Monday evening. “I would like to announce that it’s concerning that this body chooses to denigrate, or to—” House Speaker Cameron Sexton then cut off his mic.

It was Faison who led the expulsion of Jones from the state legislature in 2023 and earlier this month he called for Jones to resign for not saying the Pledge Of Allegiance.

Russell publicly expressed gratitude toward Jones as well as Rep. Gloria Johnson for supporting the resolution.

“That the TN GOP blocked it, I take as a compliment,” Russell wrote on X. “Their bigotry, sadly, is on relentless display. We have a chance this year to make a real change in TN.”