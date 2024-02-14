It appears that the Dandy Warhols called in some favors while recording their new album Rockmaker. The woozy Portland rock veterans have released three singles from Rockmaker, which comes out one month from tomorrow, and two of them feature bona fide rock legends. “Summer Of Hate” doesn’t have any big-name guests, but “Danzig With Myself” has Frank Black, otherwise known as Pixies leader Black Francis. Now, the Dandys have also dropped a new song called “I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem,” and it’s got help from motherfucking Slash.

You don’t need me to explain Slash to you, do you? Aviators? Hair? Top hat? Cigarette always dangling? Walking out of the church to blaze the “November Rain” guitar solo while a helicopter swoops all around him? Throwing the guitar off the cliff after he finishes blazing the “Don’t Cry” solo? The coolest person imaginable when I was in eighth grade? That’s the Slash who plays guitar on “I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem,” a heaving fuzz-bomb of a song. Here’s what Dandys leader Courtney Taylor-Taylor says about it:

The song has a real Vietnam-era acid rock sound. We wanted that kind of guitar playing on it, but we don’t have anyone in the band who can do it. Once we began discussing it, it became apparent that there wasn’t really anyone else whose hands we could put it in, so thus the Hail Mary to try and get Slash to play on it… The first time we heard it back in our studio, we just stared at each other with our mouths open. What he played on the track is amazing. I’ve never heard him play quite like that, but what is so fascinating to me is that it is clearly him playing, as recognizable as a familiar human voice.

Sadly, Slash does not get any iconic moments in the “I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem” video, which is some kind of AI-generated CGI deal. Check it out below.

Rockmaker is out 3/15 on Sunset Blvd. Records.