Dan Boeckner is best-known as the co-leader of Wolf Parade, and he’s also played in a ton of other bands, like Divine Fits, Handsome Furs, Operators, and Arcade Fire. Next month, he’ll release his first-ever solo album. He’s recording that one as just Boeckner, and the record is called Boeckner!, a title that I find very funny. We’ve already posted the strong first single “Lose,” and he’s shared another one today.

Boeckner! features drums from certified beast Matt Chamberlain, as well as assistance from people like Medicine’s Brad Laner and Kiwi Jr.’s Jeremy Gaudet, and you can really hear Chamberlain going off on the new song “Euphoria.” It’s a grand, stormy rocker about the unstoppable march of time and the inevitability of death. The song marries widescreen, anthemic indie reach with post-industrial clatter. It’s a good one. Check it out below.

Boeckner! is out 3/15 on Sub Pop.