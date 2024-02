A few months back, Sugar World released “Red Heart On Fire,” their first new single since putting out their debut full-length Lost And Found in 2022. Today, the California-based duo — who were previously part of Naps — have shared another new song, the fuzz-bound rush “For A Moment.” “It felt good/ For a moment/ We were high/ It was summer,” the pair duet. “I played bass/ You were drumming/ Fell in love/ Had it coming.” Listen below.

“For A Moment” is out now.