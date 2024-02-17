Taylor Swift Plays “You’re Losing Me” Live For The First Time, Donates $100K To Family Of Radio DJ Killed In Chiefs Parade Shooting

On Friday, Taylor Swift played her first Australian Eras Tour show at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The set’s surprise songs were “Red” and, for the first time “You’re Losing Me,” a bonus track from her Album Of The Year Grammy-winning Midnights.

During the concert she spoke about her forthcoming LP The Tortured Poets Department, announced earlier this month. “Tortured Poets is an album — I think more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made — I needed to make it,” she said. “It was really a lifeline for me. Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about. It kind of reminded me of why songwriting was something that actually gets me through my life.”

During her second night in Melbourne, she played a medley of “Getaway Car,” “August,” and “The Other Side Of The Door” as well as “this is me trying” as the surprise songs.

Also on Friday, Swift donated $100,000 to the family of radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone fatality of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade shooting that took place on Wednesday.

Lopez-Galvan’s family launched a GoFundMe, and Swift contributed two donations of $50,000 each near the time she took the stage at her first Melbourne concert.”Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss,” she wrote in the note. “With love, Taylor Swift.”

A spokesperson for the pop star confirmed to USA TODAY that she had made the donations. Swift’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe for eight and ten-year-old sisters who are relatives of Lopez-Galvan and are among the 23 injured. Two juveniles have been charged for the mass shooting.