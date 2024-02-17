Chris Brown Says He Was Disinvited From Playing In NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

On Thursday, the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game took place in Indianapolis before being broadcast the following night. It had NFL MVPs like Micah Parsons, Puka Nacua, C.J. Stroudharpe, as well as famous musicians such as Jennifer Hudson, Walker Hayes, and Adam Blackstone. Chris Brown took to social media today to claim he was uninvited from the event.

The R&B singer posted screenshots of emails to his Instagram story, along with a statement about the situation:

I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES. At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the fucking past. I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT FUCKING HAPPENING. I ONLY GO WHERE IM APPRECIATED

The “past” he’s referring to is his 2009 assault of Rihanna that led to a felony charge. In 2022, he was also sued for allegedly drugging and raping a woman.

In a statement shared to Stereogum, Ruffles says, “Ruffles sponsored last night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, however Ruffles did not have any involvement in, nor visibility to, any player decisions or celebrity invite discussions.”