Last month, the young Edinburgh duo No Windows announced a new EP, Point Nemo, with the lead single “Song 01.” Today, they’re sharing another new track, the downtrodden “Fibbs.” “Fibbs is my favourite song on the EP, it was written in a time where I was very emotionally charged, and I decided to create a new habit of writing in this state,” the band’s vocalist Verity Slangen shared in a statement, continuing:

It was originally written by me just playing very simple chords on guitar and singing and then sending this to Morgan. The song ties in well with the rest of the EP as this was written in October, at a time when relationships in my life were becoming much more strained. I wanted to depict the self-destructive loops that are very easy to get in, and I managed to break one by writing the guitar melody and lyrics for this.

Check it out below.

The Point Nemo EP is out 5/3 via Fat Possum.